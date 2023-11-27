City of Charleston drawing in big crowds with holiday events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced while thousands were kicking off Holly Jolly Brawley Friday evening, the inaugural Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night was setting GoMart Ballpark attenance records.

“It has been beyond amazing to see so many people enjoying our city,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We knew key investments in our city, such as reimagining City Center at Slack Plaza and turfing Go Mart Ballpark, would pay immediate returns to our residents, but I am not sure anyone could have predicted the number of people who visited our city this past weekend.”

According to Charleston Dirty Birds Owner Andy Shea, over 23,000 people have already visited Light the Night, but Saturday night bringing in close to 6,500 people set attendance records, making it the largest attended event in the ballpark’s history.

“Light the Night has been truly amazing,” said Shea. “People from across the state and the country have already visited our event with universal excitement. Our staff dedicated a tremendous amount of time and resources toward making this happen and it is sincerely gratifying seeing so many people enjoy the ballpark during the winter months.”

In addition, Holly Jolly Brawley brought in a crowd over 10,000 people for the two-day event over the weekend. City Center at Slack Plaza, Brawley Walkway and Lee Triangle now have over 160 Christmas trees on display for six weeks, which the event helped kicked-off.

Downtown Charleston Association President Kevin Madison said the event surpassed everyone’s expectations.

“Holly Jolly Brawley did exactly what we all hoped it would when we had the idea four years ago. It brought people downtown, packed our local restaurants and shops and was a family event that everyone could enjoy. It was a festive way to kick off the holiday season,” Madison said.

The event also helped kick-off the city’s first Private Outdoor Designated Area, or PODA, where people can purchase open beverages from local bars and restaurants and drink them in designated areas outside. The first Capital City Sip-N-Stroll as part of PODA during Holly Jolly Brawley led to record breaking sales for local bars and restaurants.

The addition of the Holly Jolly Brawley Trolly during the event, a contribution from KRT, brought in close to 1,800 trolly riders. It continues to be open to riders from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday through Sunday until Dec., 31, and it makes stops at City Center, Lee Triangle, GoMart Ballpark and Capitol Market.

Both Holly Jolly Brawley and Light the Night continues this holiday season until Jan., 1, 2024.

In addition, the Capitol Market will be kicking off their Holiday Village at Capitol Market on Dec. 1 which will run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the next three weekends.

Finally, Charleston’s Christmas Parade will take place Dec. 7, starting at 7pm.