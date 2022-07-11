City of Charleston, coliseum officials announce record venue figures, Reba McEntire tour date

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the officials with the City of Charleston, Charleston Coliseum and Convention and OVG360 announced record numbers for the event facility in the past few months, a concert was revealed that is sure to boost those revenue numbers.

On Monday, leaders said a new venue record was achieved at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) in March and re-established in April.

According to the City of Charleston, in March the entire complex hosted 36 events totaling 90 event day utilizations and generating an estimated economic impact of $15 million to the Charleston market. In April, the entire complex hosted 45 events with a total event day utilization of 102, delivering an estimated economic impact of $20 million. Record-breaking concession sales, merchandise sales, single event ticket sales were set in both months.

In addition, the CCCC generated an estimated annual economic impact exceeding $85 million, a release said.

“Last fiscal year, $85 million in economic impact to the City of Charleston-based on the events booked,” Matthew Sutton, chief of staff for Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, said on Monday’s 580-LIVE.

“They booked more in the Municipal Auditorium in a month than we booked the decade before. It’s just about having people that know what they are doing, utilizing it and bringing that energy to Charleston.”

March events that help contribute to the record-breaking figures included the Professional Bull Riding Pendleton Whiskey Velocity tour, two sold-out Municipal Auditorium shows from country musicians Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker and a new international family favorite Cocomelon. The CCCC hosted 2,000 students and educators from across the state at the West Virginia Music Educators Conference as well in March.

In April, fans sold-out shows from Morgan Wallen and Alabama. The Auditorium hosted full houses for comedian Nate Bargatze, R&B artist Jeezy, and a kid favorite Peppa Pig Live.

The CCC ended the fiscal year with eight sold-out shows and 15 shows selling over 90% of capacity. Total events exceeded 300 and event utilization days were nearly 800, a release stated.

Tim Brady, President and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau said on Monday’s 580-LIVE that the remodeled CCCC has been well worth it.

“Now looking back, the $100 million invested into that building is paying dividends. The flexibility of the space is a game-changer for us. We can bring in boxing, volleyball and basketball and run multiple courts under one roof. And that drives hotel night stays, restaurant business and local business for us,” Brady said.

The venue record announcement was made in conjunction with an announcement of the REBA, Live in Concert tour, returning to Charleston for the first time in 24 years, coming Oct. 20.

Award-winning entertainer and country music legend Reba McEntire will be in the Capitol City at that date following an Oklahoma City stop on Oct. 15 and before a Nashville tour date Oct. 21.

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“It’s just one big show after another that they keep booking over there but Reba hits a different mark. That’s a different level of big,” Sutton said.

Patrick Leahy, the general manager of the CCCC noted that the facility started its new fiscal year with a sellout of Chris Stapleton this past Saturday. He said on Monday’s 580-LIVE that Charleston has always been an active market and the figures show.

“These records we have established and re-established, that’s a reflection of the marketplace being positive about going shows and doing stuff, being out and about,” Leahy said.