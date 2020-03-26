City of Charleston closes playgrounds, fields and courts amid virus outbreak

CHARLESTON. W.Va. — All City-owned playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, fields, and courts are now close in Charleston in response to COVID-19.

“While we want to encourage safe outdoor activity during this time, playgrounds, ballfields, and other outdoor equipment provide areas where people can congregate and sickness can spread,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a statement.

“We encourage folks to walk their favorite trail, run the Kanawha Boulevard and enjoy outdoor other leisure activities – but do it safely.”

The city made the announcement all parks, trails and green spaces remain open.

Signs have been placed around the City denoting areas that are currently closed. This measure will stay in place until further notice, per release.

The city is going with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations of gatherings of no more than ten people. The City recommends folks keep this in mind while engaging in outdoor activity.