City of Charleston, CCVB announces Coliseum and Convention Center is racking up millions in visitors and ticket sales

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An announcement being made on how the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has garnered over 1 million in visitors and has sold more than $27.1 million in tickets since January 2021.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the City of Charleston met with representatives from the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the convention center to make the announcement Thursday. As a result of the numbers and ticket sales the more than 650 events and three sold-out shows at the convention center racked up, a new venue record has now been set.

Goodwin said she owes this record-breaking success to the city and the convention center’s decision in partnering with entertainment companies OVG360 and Live Nation, who brought in the big-name concerts.

“It just goes to show that investment, not only investment in facilities but investment in operation, investment in programming, putting the right people in the right places and making those diligent programming decisions,” Goodwin said.

CCVB President and CEO Tim Brady said the statistics are showing the visitors are also coming from major nearby metropolitan areas– with 19 percent of them coming from places 50 miles away or more– which is making a positive impact on the local economy.

“That 50 mile radius is significant because that means people are more than likely to spend night in a hotel and that means dinner and breakfast the next day before they leave town, so as we drive visitation we are driving visitor spending and that spending is outside money that is feeding our economy here in Charleston,” Brady said.

He said this accounted for 20-percent in overall spending in the city and hotel occupancy averaging 85-percent. The top origin markets include Chicago, IL, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburg, PA, and Washington D.C.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 alone, the complex was host to artists Jelly Roll, Lana Del Rey, and Ringo Starr, all of which were sold out concerts. In addition, it reached 90-percent capacity for Christian contemporary artist Lauren Daigle.

These artists not only filled up the convention center and racked in ticket sales, but also generated a lot in concessions and merchandise sales.

Jelly Roll fans produced $185,000 in concessions revenue, setting a new single event record.

Lana Del Rey fans brought in $225,000 in merchandise sales two days later– breaking Morgan Wallen’s building record of $195,000.

The average annual food and beverage earnings have doubled compared to pre-pandemic data as a result of the complex’s expansion.

Goodwin said prior to Covid, those numbers coming into the complex were very low.

She said they figured out it’s about more than investing millions into the facility, but promoting it, and doing the work to actually bring in the people and the dollars to keep it functioning and successful.

“We have to fill though, we ask the tax payers to help build this beautiful facility but had no way in paying them back and filling it up, we do now, and what we’ve proven is, yes, build the buildings, invest,” she said.

Goodwin said it’s not just the convention center that’s an investment but the whole downtown area, and it goes beyond simple spending.

“It’s not spending, you think of, ‘oh, we’re going to spend money on this building,’ no we’re not, long gone are the days where we’re just going to spend money on stuff, we’re going to figure out before we build it how we’re going to operate it,” Goodwin said.

Brady said this is only the beginning for more success from the convention center sales to come.

“I can promise you there are additional concert announcements coming up that are going to be well-received and drive ticket sales here at the coliseum,” Brady said.

He said the convention center is now also a hub for indoor sports tourism, as they recently brought in millions with the International Table Tennis Federation Pan American Youth Championships and the NORCECA Men’s Continental Volleyball Championship.