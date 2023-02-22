City of Charleston breaks ground on affordable housing project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction is getting started on an affordable housing project in North Charleston.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined representatives with the Charleston Land Reuse Agency (CLRA) and Religious Coalition for Community Renewal (RCCR) to break ground Wednesday on a new single-family home along 2nd Avenue.

CLRA Chair Chris Campbell said it’s one of 100 properties they have acquired over the last several years that they want to redevelop.

“We don’t plan to keep those. We plan to have a lot of events just like this,” he said.

Goodwin created CLRA in an effort to remove dilapidated structures and provide home ownership for individuals and families in need.

“We want more families in more homes — a place to call home and to feel safe because we know what that feeling means to all of us,” the mayor said during Wednesday’s ceremony on the vacant lot.

Since 2019, the city has torn down more than 400 dilapidated structures.

RCCR Executive Director Kevin Jones will be working with Charleston Property Restoration to build the ranch style 1,200 square foot three bedroom/2 bathroom home. Jones said the home will be energy efficient.

“It will actually save on their overall heating and cooling bills,” Jones said.

RCCR has partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development to build homes for working families using federal home funds. The North Charleston property will be their 42nd home in the Kanawha Valley.

Jones said there are a lot of benefits to a person owning a home.

“Home ownership helps our community, it brings stability to our neighborhoods, has significant positive impact on educational achievement, promotes civic engagement and reduces crime,” he said.

Potential homeowners must complete individual housing counseling to help them clean up their credit to qualify for a mortgage and also complete home buyer education to help them prepare for home ownership.