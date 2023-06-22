City of Charleston approves five-member committee to get new Capital Sports Center underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Development progress regarding the new Capital Sports Center is now underway after the Charleston City Council approved a five-member team that would get the project off the ground.

It’s known as the project’s Development Association, as it will handle the developmental process behind the multi-million project to construct a new state-of-the-art sports complex at the Town Center Mall.

“It will be a five-member board, two from the city, two from the county, and then a fifth person that will be kind of a joint appointment if you will,” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said.

The project will transform the former Macy’s location and a part of the mall parking garage into a multi-use sports complex.

After the Kanawha County Commission meets Thursday to discuss their resolution for the project’s joint committee, with approval looking likely, they will then get to move forward with the engineering and architectural plans.

In recent days, County Commissioner Ben Salango said both the commission and city council were hoping to make “a significant step” in moving forward on the Capital Sports Center’s progress, and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin agrees, as it would be beneficial for everyone involved.

“This project is not just about Charleston, it’s not just going to benefit Charleston, it’s going to benefit this entire region, the entire Kanawha Valley region, and quite frankly, the state of West Virginia,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said it’s going to be the largest city and county investment project they have ever had, and she said working with the commission so far on the project has been a smooth process.

“We’ve never had a city-county project of this magnitude, we’ve never had a joint project of this nature, it’s great great to have wonderful partners and especially commissioner Salango,” said Goodwin.

The commission is also expected to all be in approval of the new joint development team that will make the sports complex project more of a reality