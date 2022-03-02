City of Charleston announces Spring ‘Team Up to Clean Up’ events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the City of Charleston’s Spring 2022 Team Up to Clean Up events on Wednesday.

The city partners with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program to make it happen. Local businesses, organizations and city representatives will join members of the community to clean and beautify neighborhoods throughout Charleston on Saturdays in April.

“The main part of Team Up to Clean Up is to get community members out and walking in their neighborhoods. That’s the most significant thing that we can do to improve all of our neighborhoods, all of our communities, is to get out and meet neighbors one on one,” Goodwin said at a press conference along Kanawha Boulevard.

Litter pick-up and beautification projects will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. T-shirts, litter pickers, bags, gloves, other clean-up materials, snacks, lunch and water will be provided, the city said. Ove 80 tons of trash was collected in 2021.

“A cup that has blown out of a garbage can or something that has flown out of somebody’s backyard. That tonnage adds up. Also we are targeting dumping sights,” Goodwin said.

The cleanup schedule is as follows:

April 2: East End, Downtown, Bigley Avenue

Pick up location: Parking lot at the corner of Morris Street and Smith Street

April 9: Kanawha City

Pick up location: Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Avenue)

April 23: West Side, North Charleston

Pick up location: Green Space behind CKHA Main Office (1524 7th Avenue)

Pick up location: North Charleston Community Center (2009 7th Avenue) Note: this clean up will take place in conjunction with the Race to End Racism.

April 30: South Hills

Pick up location: George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Road)

Members of the public are encouraged to register to participate in the cleanup at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup.