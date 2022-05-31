City of Charleston announces new recycling program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston is heading in a green direction as city officials announced Tuesday a new recycling program.

The new program plans to optimize a curbside system with standard blue recycling containers based on recommendations from a study from MSW Consultants. The firm began the survey in 2020, and officials conducted the work over one year.

“They came in and met with our team, interviewed folks, looked at our equipment, looked at our budget, looked at what we were purchasing, looked at our operation structure and they told us to stop what we’re doing and follow these new steps,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.

“The new program is a monumental step forward in the world of recycling as Charleston knows it and has known it,” she added. “This is a great opportunity for us to provide more of an education and getting the younger generation used to doing it.”

Officials identified around 3,100 residences that recycle regularly. The city will provide these residents with the bins first.

The recyclables will be picked up on residents’ scheduled pick-up day.

The city has purchased around 5,000 bins.

The 2021 Study also recommended the use of semi-or fully-automated trucks which feature higher productivity rates and lower injury rates as compared to manual collection systems.

If people are interested in getting a container, they may call 304-348-6831. The city will provide units on a first-come, first-served basis.

Story by Chayce Matheny