City of Charleston announces first-time home buyer loans now available through program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Home Blend Loans are available for first-time home buyers in Charleston, the city announced Wednesday.

The Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development (MOECD) said that applicants must be credit ready at the time of application. Down payment and closing cost assistance are also offered as part of this program, a release said.

To qualify for this program, household annual income limits may not exceed the following limits:

· 1 person – $34,250

· 2 people – $39,150

· 3 people – $44,050

· 4 people – $48,900

· 5 people – $52,850

“The Home Blend Loans offered through MOECD provides first-time homebuyers with initial capital to purchase their home and also provides expertise in navigating the housing process,” said Andy Backus, Director of the MOECD in a release.

For more information, call MOECD at 304-348-8035.