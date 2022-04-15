City of Charleston accepting applications for Summer Youth Jobs Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston is currently accepting applications for its Summer Youth Jobs Program and for certified lifeguards to work at city pools.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told 580-WCHS that last year’s program, which was the first year of the program in a decade, stemmed from herself attending a youth conference and participants asking for summer work.

Positions for the Summer Youth Jobs Program are available in the General Services Department, Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works – Public Grounds Department and Spring Hill Cemetery.

“It’s about a paycheck and giving kids an opportunity this summer. It’s certainly about giving kids an opportunity to work but most importantly it’s about bringing kids together and giving them something to do that is constructive,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said for many of the 40 teenagers participating last year, it was the first time they’ve had a paying job. She anticipates 50 youth workers in this year’s program.

Participants, ages 14-18, can work up to 30 hours per week, a release said. Public Grounds positions may require a 7-hour shift. A city spokesperson told 580-WCHS that there have been 19 applications as of Friday.

Applications can be found HERE.

“We’re looking for students who are motivated, students who want to get out there and work with one another, maybe students who have extra time on their hands and want to earn extra cash,” Goodwin said.

Applications for Certified Lifeguards are also available online. Goodwin said the city is covering the $250 fee for lifeguard certification if the lifeguard chooses to work at a city pool.

Youth needing assistance with completing an application can call Parks and Recreation at 304.348.6860 or stop by one of the community centers during regular operating hours.

For a list of facilities and hours, CLICK HERE.