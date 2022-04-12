City marks second Team Up to Clean Up event; officials note 16 tons collected

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers collected around 16 tons of refuse during Saturday’s Team Up to Clean Up event in Charleston.

City officials have planned multiple events for Charleston’s neighborhoods. Saturday’s event took place in Kanawha City.

“Our city-wide cleanups are a wonderful opportunity to get in some steps with friends and family, complete some volunteer hours for school and network with others in our community,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a statement.

Volunteers picked up around 15 tons of trash during this month’s first Team Up to Clean Up addressing the East End, downtown Charleston and Bigley Avenue.

The next event is scheduled for April 23 on Charleston’s West Side and North Charleston. The city’s pick-up locations are the green space behind the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority building at 1524 7th Ave. and the North Charleston Community Center at 2009 7th Ave. This event is in conjunction with the Race to End Racism.

A similar effort will take place on April 30 in South Hills; officials have designated George Washington High School at 1522 Tennis Club Road as the pick-up location.

Projects will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city will provide lunches and work materials, including t-shirts, litter pickers, bags, gloves and water. People interested in registering for events can do so by calling 304-348-8174 or filing the necessary online form at https://charlestonwv.gov/cleanup.