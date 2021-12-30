City man injured in Tennessee Avenue shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in an early morning incident on Charleston’s West Side.

Charleston Police were called to the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue around 1:10 a.m. Thursday for a shooting. There they discovered the victim, Steven Ferrell, 31, of Charleston, with two gunshot wounds.

Ferrell tells police he was riding a bicycle across a parking lot and a passing vehicle opened fire on him. According to the victim, the vehicle was a silver colored sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi, which approached him and started shooting in his direction. Ferrell said he could not see the driver and was unsure what direction the car fled.

Ferrell is being treated at CAMC for his wounds and is in stable condition. Police are following up leads in hopes of tracking down a suspect. They stress the incident was not a random shooting and believe it is an isolated incident, possibly domestic related.