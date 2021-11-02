City leaf collection efforts underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leaf collection in the city of Charleston is underway.

Public Works Director Brent Webster says collection of leaves is actually a very vital service his department performs. Speaking on 580-Live he said without the collection it could cause major and expensive problems in the city’s’ drainage system.

“We want those leaves out of the drains and out of the streets, but we try to manage expectations. Really in a two month period you might get your leaves collected twice because it’s geographical and we start in one area and then the next day pick up where we left off,” he explained.

The city has seven vacuum trucks to handle the work. Webster said those trucks are limited in how much they can do and where they can go. They’ll only pickup loose leaves blown to the curb.

“We don’t want them blown into alleyways because our trucks can’t get in there. Some city’s fine you for blowing them into the alley, but we don’t want to go that route–but if we can keep them out of the street we appreciate it,” he said.

The preferred method is to bag up the leaves and leave them for pickup with your trash. Special trucks will pick up unlimited numbers of bagged leaves.

Webster said it’s possible if we get a snowfall, leave collection will be cut short. The same trucks used for leave collection are also used to spread salt on the roads.