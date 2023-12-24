City leaders pen letter to congressional delegation concern Israel-Hamas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and members of city council have their names on a letter to members of the state’s congressional delegation concerning the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“After hearing from our constituents Monday night at City Council and after hearing from many Council Members asking for a letter of support, we worked with Council to show our support through this letter,” Goodwin said in a news release that came from her office Saturday. “As it clearly states, we all want people in our community to not only be heard, but for their family members and their friends to be safe. We have amazing members of our Muslim and Jewish community here in Charleston. This was one way we could show them we love and support them, while also directing the request for action to those in government who can truly help bring global peace.”

The letter, which is addressed to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito along with First District Congresswoman Carol Miller, urges national leaders “to work toward a diplomatic solution that leads to sustainable peace in the region and lasting resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.”

The Charleston letter also says, “While we, as a city, do not have all of the answers–we want to help elevate the voices of our community members who are hurting, and want lasting peace for those who are suffering.”

Congress still hasn’t decided on a new funding package for Israel. Senate negotiations are expected to resume after Christmas.