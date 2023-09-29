City heads to West Side for second “Here to Serve” meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston held its second “Here to Serve” meeting of the Fall on Thursday.

Representatives of every city department were present at Mary C. Snow Elementary School on the West Side.

The meetings are another opportunity for residents to speak with the departments, along with city councilmembers and mayor Amy Goodwin about issues, concerns or ideas that they have. The meetings were brought back by Mayor Goodwin again for this year for those who are unable to attend city council meetings.

Ward Four Council Member Larry Moore, a representative of the West Side was in attendance with many of his fellow council members. Moore said there are a lot of concerns in the West Side and it was good to see so many people show up to speak with him.

“Especially in my neighborhood and my ward, people have a lot of concerns,” Moore said. “It’s good for them to come and talk to us. I love it and hopefully they can come to another one.”

Moore said what he heard of the most from concerned residents was talks on dilapidated houses. Mayor Goodwin said a majority of the dilapidated houses in Charleston come from the West Side. Council member Moore said City Council is ready to address this issue.

“There’s a lot of vacancies and unsheltered people trying to get into these houses and sometimes cause fires,” said Moore.

Moore said he’s focused on trying to make the area “more vibrant” again.

The housing situations on the West Side are also an issue that was discussed by some residents who came to the meeting. One West Side resident said he’s noticed the vacant homes.

“There are a large number of properties that seem to be abandoned,” the man said. “I came to the meeting to see what the city and the departments had planned moving forward.”

The West Side man said he appreciates Mayor Goodwin for putting on these meetings and for the many different departments for showing up and assisting the people. The man said he’s lived in many other places before, but Charleston has done the best job at trying to address the problems that residents face and want solutions for.

“She seems to have no problem with giving attention and time to anybody,” the man said about Goodwin.

“Her office and departments have made themselves available and it’s very welcoming,” he said.

Here are the next three “Here to Serve” meetings:

Wednesday, October 11: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist

108 Oakwood Rd, Charleston, WV

Tuesday, October 24: KCPL Main Library

Main 311C – TGKVF Mtg Rm

123 Capitol St, Charleston, WV

Wednesday, November 1: Roosevelt Neighborhood Center

502 Ruffner Ave, Charleston, WV