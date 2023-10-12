City departments meet residents in South Hills for another “Here to Serve” meeting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston held their third “Here to Serve” meeting Wednesday evening.

City council members and department officials spoke to residents of the South Hills area. Wednesday’s meeting was at Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist.

A few dozen people attended the meeting including local resident John Briggs. He said he made sure to attend the event because he had a lot of questions for the city officials and he finds it important to be involved in city life.

“I had a few specific questions and they’ve been answered,” Briggs said. “Things that are currently unsatisfactory, they are aware of them and they are working on them.”

Briggs made his rounds, talking to members of the Charleston Fire Department, a representative from the Department of Highways and a group that handles volunteering. He said he had a particular complaint about a deficient fire hydrant that’s on his street and is hoping it gets fixed soon.

Briggs said he moved for his job a few years back, but made his way back to Charleston because of his love for the city. He was thankful to the city and mayor Amy Goodwin for hosting the meeting and addressing some of the area’s problems.

Ward 12 Council Member Joseph Jenkins said some of the common issues they heard about from residents at the meeting were about run-down or abandoned houses. He said despite the few homes that are past their prime, council has ideas on how to address them and overall, the area is a great place to live.

“There’s a few around that just have absentee owners,” Jenkins said.

“We’re the best neighborhood for getting around because we can sneak out the back to South Charleston, we can get back to Corridor G or we can get to downtown in less than 10 minutes. It really is a good neighborhood.”

Among some of the other topics of discussion with people, council member Jenkins said residents have some common concerns but are also preparing for the colder seasons by asking about leaf collection.

“People basically want their trash picked up on time and potholes filed, but also one thing folks appreciate is the leaf collecting,” he said.

The council member said the first few meetings have been successful and people have a great opportunity to meet and talk face-to-face with the various Charleston departments.

“It’s good so that folks can see them and they can go to them if they have an issue,” said Jenkins.

The city has two more “Here to Serve” gatherings planned through the end of the month:

Tuesday, October 24: Kanawha County Public Library 311C – TGKVF Meeting Room, 123 Capitol St, Charleston, WV

Wednesday, November 1: Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave, Charleston, WV