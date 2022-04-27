City, county transportation and emergency officials rally in favor of Kanawha safety levy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dozens of Kanawha County first responders and city officials from around the county rallied to support the Safety Levy on Wednesday.

The May 10 primary election ballot for Kanawha County voters includes the levy renewal, which is a five-year continuation of the existing levy and requires 60 percent approval to pass. Officials on hand at City Center Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston emphasized the fact that the levy is not a new tax.

First passed in 1973, the Safety Levy supports fire protection, emergency medical, law enforcement, and public transportation services.

Sean Hill, the executive director of Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority (KRT) spoke with 580-WCHS and said nearly two-thirds of KRT’s budget relies on the levy, including funding for new vehicles and maintaining service.

“We’d have to take a tough look at the level of service that we’re able to maintain,” Hill said if the levy did not pass. “There would be alterations to make sure we could provide as high of a level of service was could but also be fiscally responsible with the budget we are provided.”

According to the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce (CRCC), 64% of KRT’s budget is funded by the levy. The levy also provides 56% of the budget for the City of Charleston Fire Department Ambulance Unit and 32% of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority budget.

The levy allows Kanawha County to collect $17.8 million annually. It provides $8.2 million for combined ambulance services, $8.2 million for 20 county bus routes throughout Kanawha County, and $1.4 million for local fire and police departments, according to the CRCC.

“It helps us with getting our cars, training, safety equipment for our officers. That way we can provide our benefit to the public and keep everyone out there and people safe,” Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told 580-WCHS.

Early voting in the primary election began Wednesday.