City Council member calls for investigation into alleged misconduct by Charleston Police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston City Council member is asking for an independent agency to conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving the Charleston Chief of Police and alleged abuse of power by law enforcement.

During the City Council meeting Monday evening, council member Shannon Snodgrass requested time to speak during the public comments segment to address council of the allegations.

Snodgrass said most, if not all, city council members were made aware of the allegations which were made public on the “Scoop Squad” podcast on July 6. A guest on the podcast had made accusations against Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt involving sexual misconduct.

“The allegations circulated last summer, but were not made public until now,” Snodgrass said. “There is no disputing that something inexcusable occurred on public time and with the use of public resources.”

Snodgrass found out about the allegations through messages that were sent through a city cell phone or device. The messages allege an encounter that happened after-hours at City Hall.

“It’s then alleged that law enforcement was sent to her job and then her home over something that was admittedly not a crime,” Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass made it known during the meeting that this was not an attack on law enforcement, but rather a chance for there to be full transparency between the agency, the city, and residents.

“It’s our job to protect the public,” Snodgrass said. “The least we can do is demand an independent investigation. This has to be done for full transparency. I want to ensure that this complaint is investigated properly, the woman’s civil rights were not violated and that she receives due process.”

Snodgrass added that the woman who made these accusations had made complaints to the Mayor, Charleston Police, and the City Attorney.

City Attorney confirmed in a Monday night statement to 580 WCHS a complaint was made and investigated.

“I can assure you that all complaints received by the City including this one are seriously investigated. The City’s HR Department investigates complaints against City employees, makes recommendations, and implements discipline. It is City policy not to comment on specific Human Resources matters.”