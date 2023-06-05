City Council gives approval to various budgets, new handguns for Charleston police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council and Finance committee approved of multiple resolutions during their meetings Monday evening.

Of note, City Council voted to approve an application submitted to the state Division of Highways for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant dedicated to the Elk River Trail Project.

Ben Mishoe, Charleston City Manager, said that they applied for the same grant last year but were unsuccessful in obtaining it. The application is due by the end of the month and the city would be required to make a 20% match for the grant which would equal an amount of $172,503. The federal fund is $690,013.

The City Manager also detailed new handguns to be purchased for the Charleston Police Department. 174 Glock 17 Gen5 MOS handguns were approved for officers from AmChar Wholesale, Inc. AmChar is one of two Glock authorized law enforcement distributors in the state.

The handguns would be detailed with featured engravings that would commemorate the 150th anniversary of the department, according to Mishoe.

The funds come from the Estate of Norma Shuck Levy in memory of former Charleston police officer Edgar N. Shuck, an officer in the capital city from back in the 1930’s.

$85,636 was the expected cost of the project, but the price was reduced by nearly half that, down to $42,136.

Finance committee members were happy to approve the resolution for the proposed budget of the City Center Business Improvement District for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The same levying rates of annual fees on each private for-profit property owner within the District would be maintained.

“It’s one of the best things this city has ever done,” one finance committee member said Monday.

City council also approved the proposed parking system budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.