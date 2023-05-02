City Council approving changes to lease with GoMart ballpark, improvements for 5-corners intersection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the first day of May, the Charleston City Council agreed to a few resolutions including a lease between the city and the home of the Dirty Birds.

The council agreed to a resolution that modifies the existing lease agreement that the city has with the Charleston Professional Baseball Company LLC, or the Charleston Dirty Birds, and their stadium, GoMart Ballpark.

The biggest change with the modified lease is that it switches to a revenue sharing model instead of a flat rent rate of $60,000 per quarter. This includes $1 per ticket and beer sold, and 5% of merchandise and advertising sales, among a few other new agreements.

The lease will now be set to expire January 1, 2033.

The Charleston Dirty Birds first home game of the 2023 season is May 9.

The council also came to an agreement for Specialty Groups Inc., an electrical contracting company, which is located in Charleston, to create safer crossing on the city’s west side at the five-corners intersection.

The project involves implementing new paving, lighting and crosswalks in the area.

Specialty Groups submitted a successful bid to the city to improve the area to the tune of $650,945.