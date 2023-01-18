City Council approves resolution for fire departments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston City Council moved forward with a resolution Tuesday night that includes a mutual agreement between Charleston Fire Department and the 130th Airlift Wing’s Fire and Emergency Services.

The 130th Airlift is a unit of the state Air National Guard, located at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston.

Lt. Col. Scott Applegate, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate for the West Virginia Army National Guard, said an updated agreement was needed.

“The Air Force fire department goes through an audit. They found that this was outdated,” Applegate said, referencing the previous agreement that was in place.

Applegate also emphasized that the agreement is for the benefit of both departments.

“It’s purely a mutual aid agreement,” Applegate said. “If we have a problem, we can ask for your assistance. If you have a problem in Charleston, you can ask for our assistance.”

Applegate said Air Force instruction had since changed and thus a new agreement would add the new federal law information, while also keep some of the framework from the previous agreement.