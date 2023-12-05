City Council approves next phase of streambank protection project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston is in agreement with the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, for the design and construction of the emergency streambank protection project.

Charleston City Council gave quick approval to the resolution during their meeting Monday night. This stretch of the streambank protection project is from Greenbrier Street to the Elk River.

“This is the continuation and finalization of the streambank project along the Kanawha River within the City of Charleston,” said council member Joseph Jenkins.

The estimated non-federal share that will be paid by the city for the project is $1,243,550.