City Center Live returns to Charleston for the rest of the summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City Center Live is making its return to Slack Plaza for its second season.

The series of live entertainment events encompassing City Center Live will run every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday starting this Saturday, July 15 and lasting through October 14.

It returns this year with programming that saw heightened popularity during its inaugural season last year, including Open Sky Mic, Get in Line line dancing, Brunch and Jam, Theater in the Park, Praise in the Park and Starry Night Serenade.

The series also brings on new events to its repertoire this year, such as Family Game Night that will feature a host of family-friendly competitive and interactive games.

Director of Arts Amplified, the initiative which hosts City Center Live, Bryan Cooper told MetroNews that the ongoing event offers programming that doesn’t necessarily make it into the city’s normal entertainment round-up.

“The goal last year and this year is to not come up with big blockbuster events, it’s not like a Live on the Levee or obviously a Regatta-sized event, or even like a long FestivALL event, it’s really small audience,” Cooper said.

Sunday Jazz Night is another new event to make it onto the line-up, which will feature soulful melodies popular to Jazz enthusiasts. Additionally, City Center Live will be host to a Murder Mystery in the Park event this year that promises a suspenseful, interactive theater, along with Yoga in the Park.

Cooper said Arts Amplified works to connect local artists and organizations around the community and the City Center Live event highlights this.

“It plays right in to what we believe is important, bringing the arts and artists opportunities into that park to do their craft and have that area for people to come see them do it,” he said.

City Center Live kicks off this Saturday with its first event QuoFest, which is a celebration for WTSQ Radio’s 8 year anniversary of bringing an independent community radio to the area.

The event gets underway at 5 p.m. and goes through until 10 p.m. It will include WTSQ DJ’s Robbie E-Man Erby and Gavin Wissen behind the DJ booth between the bands, local artists and artisans, food trucks, beer and wine.

Sunday’s event will feature Yoga in the Park led by Yoga Power Dig from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cooper said the City Center at Slack Plaza serves as an ideal centralized location to host such events, in addition, it compliments all of the work that has gone into revitalizing the Summers Street area downtown.

“On the most basic level, having programming in that park and giving people a reason to come and enjoy it is just good for the community as a whole,” said Cooper.

A network of other entities join Arts Amplified in putting on the event, including the City of Charleston, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the City Center Business Improvement District.

The full line-up of City Center Live events is available on their website. You can also see any additional updates on its Facebook page.