City Attorney Baker, Council member Snodgrass disagree on Hunt investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City Attorney Kevin Baker says a 2022 investigation into the conduct of Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt was better suited to be investigated by city’s human resources department than the police department’s Professional Standards Division.

“That division reports directly to the chief of police. So if they were going to be investigating the chief that in my opinion would create a conflict,” Baker said during a Thursday appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”

But Charleston Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass disagrees. She said the city could have asked another police professional standard’s group to investigate.

“Therefore why not send that portion of him being a certified officer and his conduct over to the West Virginia State Police Professional Standards Unit? It happens all the time because they can’t police their own. There are too many relationships there,” Snodgrass, who was also a guest on Talkline, said.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin suspended Chief Hunt for three days without pay last summer for bringing Jennifer Harless, a woman Hunt had a brief relationship with in 2022 after chatting online, to his office at city hall after hours. Details of the relationship and investigation just became public in recent days.

Snodgrass, who spoke publicly about the investigation during Monday night’s city council meeting, said Thursday Hunt should at least have been placed on administrative leave for a period of time until a more in-depth investigation could have taken place. She said she remains concerned about the process. She continues to disagree with the decision to take the investigation through human resources led by the director of the department and Baker.

“You can’t ignore the fact that he’s still a certified officer,” Snodgrass said.

Baker said Tyke Hunt is the chief of police by appointment.

“He doesn’t have Civil Service rights as the chief. That’s a position that’s appointed by the mayor and can be removed by the mayor. So we felt the proper place to investigate the remaining allegations was through the human resources department just like other department heads would have been,” Baker said.

Baker said he received the initial complaint from Harless on April 29, 2022. She complained that Hunt was using his position as police chief to initiate an FBI investigation against her. Hunt told Baker it was his wife who made the complaint.

Baker said he followed up with the FBI and found out it was Hunt’s wife that issued a harassment complaint against Harless. He said he also learned Harless had filed a complaint against Hunt. Baker said the FBI did its investigations and found there was no violation of the law.

Hunt apologized in a letter to city council Wednesday.

“I am truly sorry for the hurt that my actions have caused my family, my colleagues and the citizens of Charleston,” Hunt said in the Wednesday statement. “I made a mistake and own my actions.”

Hunt called his decision “a lapse in personal judgement.”

Baker defended the city’s decision not to release the information about the investigation and the three-day non-pay suspension for Hunt that happened last year until now.

“For me I would have not have disclosed it, no,” Baker said. “If the chief would have wanted to disclose the issue earlier that would have been his decision to make. I feel very strongly that we should protect the integrity of our human resources department and the investigation that was conducted.”

Snodgrass said she’s concerned about the impact the decisions made will have on the police department moving forward.

“Give those guys who give their lives for us, every single day for our protection, they are now going to be held to a totally different standard and a whole different set of rules than the guy they report to,” Snodgrass said.