Churches to hold statewide summit addressing West Virginia’s foster care crisis

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A summit bringing in state and national child welfare leaders will be held to address the ongoing foster care crisis inhibiting West Virginia.

The All In Foster Care Summit, an event specifically aimed at improving the state of West Virginia’s foster care system will be held Wednesday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the River Ridge Church in Hurricane.

After looking at how the crisis is being dealt with through the help of faith-based communities on a national-level, and seeing impactful findings on how these communities are making a positive difference in addressing the problem, Chestnut Mountain Village Ministry out of Morgantown has decided to host the event to bring the initiative to the state, which has been the most affected by the issue.

West Virginia has the highest number of children in the foster care system per capita, and Director of Foster Care Initiatives at Chestnut Village Ministry, Greg Clutter told 580 Live last Wednesday that the problem seems to stem directly from another drawback– the substance abuse crisis.

“It has caused alarming breakdowns in families where primary families are no longer able to take care of their own children due to addiction,” Clutter said.

Clutter went on to say the problem has grown significantly in only under a decade, where foster care numbers stood about half of where they are now.

Another major issue Clutter says helps to amplify the burden is the retention rate of those foster care families who do get recruited, and that there’s nearly an 80% turn over of foster families in the first two years. However, he said they saw almost a complete turn around of those numbers when the families had the support and backing of faith or care-based communities.

“We looked and found this trend that when foster families, kinship families, and adopted families are surrounded by a Christ-centered, caring, loving, organized community, those numbers completely flip,” Clutter said.

He said up to 90% of those surrounded by some kind of care community are still fostering into the second year.

Clutter said not only are they seeing a strengthening of foster families who receive the support, but he said there seems to be a greater effort of people within the church learning more about the foster care problem and looking at the ways they can help address it.

“As people in the church start moving closer to the foster care crisis and learn about it more and more, we see more stepping into fostering as a result,” he said.

Clutter said the event will focus on two major issues: first, how the faith community can get more involved in non-traditional ways going beyond just recruiting foster families, and second, how can the community as a whole collaborate with churches to solve these problems.

He said many of the child welfare leaders expected to attend the summit have already implemented the concept of acquiring the help of faith communities in addressing the foster care crisis in other places and have seen a good response from the effort.

President and founder of ALL IN Fostering Futures and former Assistant Secretary for the U.S Health and Human Services Administration, Lynn Johnson will be one of the speakers at the event, and Clutter said she has had an ongoing presence in working to improve the foster care system.

“During her tenure, she really tried to rally the faith community around this issue of foster care, and she’s not only going to share some of her insights of how other places are doing this, but she’s going to be bringing a panel of former foster youth who can talk about their experiences of being in there,” said Clutter.

National Director of Foster Care Initiatives at the Christian Alliance for Orphans, Jason Weber, and The Foster Care Institute Director and author of the book, Faith and Foster Care, Dr. John DeGarmo will also be featured at the summit.

The event is free and registration is still open on River Ridge church’s website.