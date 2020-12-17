Christmas trees go up in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty-one Christmas trees scattered throughout Charleston are signs of holiday joy in West Virginia’s capital city.

Charleston city officials on Thursday turned on the lights of a 23-foot-free located at Slack Plaza. Twenty-six trees line Krawley Walkway between Capitol and Court streets, which local businesses decorated.

The city has also placed trees at the city’s four community centers.

The tree lighting at Slack Plaza served as an alternative event to the Charleston Christmas parade, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.