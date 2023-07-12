Christiansen chosen as regional director of West Virginia First Foundation board to oversee opioid settlement funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Health Officer Dr. Matthew Christiansen now the second medical physician to be elected as a regional director of the West Virginia First Foundation board overseeing the distribution of opioid settlement funds.

Christiansen was voted in as board director of the foundation for Region 5 Wednesday which makes up ten counties— Kanawha, Cabell, Clay, Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Putnam, Mason, Mingo and Wayne– of the six West Virginia First Foundation districts. He along with 10 other board directors of the foundation will oversee a portion of the nearly $1 billion in funds granted to the state through the ongoing opioid litigation.

“This is an incredible responsibility to make sure we’re deploying these dollars in a way that meets the needs of West Virginia citizens, and it’s an honor to be considered,” Christiansen told MetroNews Wednesday following the vote.

Christiansen was one of three other nominees chosen for the WV First regional director position in Region 5. He was joined Wednesday by a Lincoln County nominee John Smith, who oversees an overdose prevention program.

Prior to being appointed as State Health Officer in January, Christiansen served as the Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. He also has a history of medical practice in primary care and addiction medicine.

Around a quarter of the settlement funds will go to local governments and communities to expand evidence-based opioid addiction treatment and programs. Christiansen said that after being inundated with the ongoing opioid epidemic for two decades now, he plans to help take the area in a new direction.

“I hope to see some righting’s of the wrongs that occurred during the opioid epidemic that we’re continuing to suffer from here in West Virginia, the epidemic has taken multiple turns over the past two decades,” he said.

While millions of dollars have already been invested into addiction treatment and programs to combat the epidemic, Christiansen said the next step is continuing that progress.

“Now our onus is to look at these dollars as an opportunity to fine-tune these programs, identify continued gaps or areas that were unable to be funded with other sources,” Christiansen said.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who was present during Wednesday’s meeting, said the three quarters of a billion dollars will be dispersed overtime and it will be consistent with the way the settlements were negotiated. He said how the money will be managed is just as important as how it will be spent on treating opioid addiction.

“That’s why it is really important that financial management is part of this process as well, so that the money doesn’t get squandered and that there’s a lot of planning for the future.”

He also said transparency is a crucial part of the process in tackling the disbursement of the funds, as well.

“I think that as time goes forward and once that board gets constituted, I think they will be setting up a lot of the rules of the road,” Morrisey said, adding that this is just the beginning of a long process in bringing justice to West Virginia after being the worst state hit with opioid epidemic.

This makes the second meeting in the state held by the West Virginia First Foundation to determine a district director. The first was held in Region 6 which makes up several counties in Southern West Virginia. Dr. Michael Kelly, a physician in McDowell County was appointed as the director in that region.

Four other regional directors will be selected by July 17 to serve on the West Virginia First board, along with five additional directors that will be chosen by Governor Jim Justice. Morrisey also has a search underway to select an executive director to head the foundation.

In addition to the 24.5% Net Opioid Funds that will be allocated amongst local governments, the foundation will receive 72.5% of those net funds and the state will receive 3% to be held in a trust fund for future opioid litigation.