Child neglect case involving Dunbar babysitter will be heard by grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The case involving a babysitter charged with in the death of a 2-year-old boy will be heard by a Kanawha County grand jury.

Brittany Napier, 31, appeared in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Brent Hall. She’s charged with child neglect resulting in the death of Za’Khi Williams.

Napier was babysitting Williams when he was found unresponsive at Napier’s home on Parkway Drive in Dunbar on July 11.

Ana Pile, a detective with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, testified about the alleged events during the hearing. She said that Napier had put the boy in a Pack ‘n Play and then placed a queen sized mattress over it.

Pile also said Napier told them Williams had been crying after she put the mattress on top of the pen at around 4 p.m. that afternoon. The crying then stopped according to Napier, who had assumed that the child fell asleep.

A few hours later, Napier’s son was asked to check on the toddler, Pile said, and he came back and told Napier that the child was not OK.

“She described his neck being on one of the short sides and pinned between the top rail and the mattress,” Pile said. “His neck was being compressed between that rail and the mattress that would have eventually just cut off his airway.”

John Sullivan, Napier’s attorney, argued there wasn’t probable cause that Napier was neglecting the child.

“Ms. Napier was trying to take care of the child and she was trying to make a situation where the child wouldn’t be out of the playpen so he could take a nap,” said Sullivan.

“I don’t think that putting a small toddler in a makeshift cage so he couldn’t get out is exercising a reasonable degree of care, even a minimal degree of care,” Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak responded with.

Magistrate Hall found probable cause and sent the case to circuit court following testimony.

Napier is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond. If convicted, she faces between three and 15 years in prison.