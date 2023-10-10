Child accidentally shot in Chesepeake

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that a 5-year-old boy has been transported to CAMC General Hospital in Charleston and will undergo surgery after sustaining a single gunshot wound to his leg.

According to medical personnel, the boy’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 12900 block of Venable Avenue in Chesepeake. The road was closed down but has since reopened.

Investigators said the juvenile boy gained access to a handgun inside a residence and accidentally shot himself.

The Kanawha County Prosecutors Office and Child Protective Services are working together with detectives in the investigation. West Virginia State Troopers also responded to the shooting.

No charges have been filed.