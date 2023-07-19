Chief Hunt was suspended for 3 days without pay for meeting woman in office after hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Tyke Hunt is apologizing for inviting a woman he was having a relationship with to the police department for an after-hours meeting in March 2022.

Following an investigation by the city attorney, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin suspended Hunt for three-days without pay in June 2022. The information about the investigation just recently came to light when the woman with whom Hunt had a brief relationship, Jennifer Harless, detailed what happened on the Scoop Squad podcast.

“I am truly sorry for the hurt that my actions have caused my family, my colleagues and the citizens of Charleston,” Hunt said in the Wednesday statement. “I made a mistake and own my actions.”

Hunt called his decision “a lapse in personal judgement.”

He said he knows he must work harder than ever to rebuild trust.

“I appreciate the faith Mayor Goodwin has in me to continue to lead the Charleston Police Department. I have spent my entire career serving the citizens of Charleston and it is an honor to serve as Chief,” Hunt said. “My dedication and commitment to our City has not waned for one second over the last year and I will continue working hard to repair personal and professional relationships.”

MORE Hoppy Kercheval’s commentary on controversy

Both City Attorney Kevin Baker and Hunt released separate statements Wednesday addressed to Charleston City Council.

Baker said he received the initial complaint from Harless on April 29, 2022. She complained that Hunt was using his position as police chief to initiate an FBI investigation against Harless. Hunt told Baker it was his wife who made the complaint.

Baker said he followed up with the FBI and found out it was Hunt’s wife that issued a harassment complaint against Harless. He said he also learned Harless had filed a complaint about Hunt. Baker said the FBI did its investigations and found there was no violation of the law.

Baker said Harless also told him about the use of the city office.

Baker turned over the results of the human resources investigation to Goodwin.

Baker also said Wednesday that the investigation came under human resources because the chief of police is an appointed position and not a Civil Service position.