Chief Deputy Crawford confirms run for sheriff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A longtime lawman in Kanawha County is making a bid to become the next Kanawha County Sheriff. Joe Crawford, currently the Chief Deputy for the department, has announced he’ll be a candidate to replace Sheriff Mike Rutherford next year in Kanawha County.

“I’ve got a tall order to fill with Sheriff Rutherford and his legacy. The Sheriff and I have been friends for 30 plus years and I was humbled when he asked me to be his Chief Deputy,” said Crawford.

The Chief Deputy position is the latest stop in a law enforcement career which dates back three decades with stops at every level for Crawford.

He started his career with the St. Albans Police Department eventually working his way up to Chief. He retired in 2011 with 24 years of service.

After his retirement, Crawford spent two years with the U.S. Marshal Service supervising federal court security in the southern district of West Virginia. He then spent two years as the Chief of Police in the Putnam County town of Eleanor before he did a short stint in the Attorney General’s office working in the Political Corruption and Public Integrity Unit.

Crawford’s resume then added service as the Chief of the Yeager Airport Police force before returning to St. Albans to serves as Chief of Police there for another five years. Sheriff Rutherford gave him a call to become the Chief Deputy for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department in 2021.

“I’ve been blessed to have the opportunities in law enforcement that I’ve had. But too, I’ve worked hard and I don’t say that boastfully, but my mom and dad always told me if you work hard good things will come to you,” he explained.

So far Crawford is among the first to announce his intention to run for the open seat.