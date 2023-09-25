Chesapeake’s Winifrede Station will be torn down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Aug. 28 flood was not kind to many in eastern Kanawha County, including the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and their Winifrede station.

The flood had caused significant damage to the fire station, forcing firefighters to work from the main Chesapeake station.

Chesapeake VFD Chief Jeremy Hamilton told the commission that the Winifrede station will need to come down sooner rather than later.

“The structural engineer came out and deemed it a total loss,” Hamilton said to the Kanawha County Commission Thursday.

Hamilton said they are able to maintain their operations, however, from here on out, they will need to save a lot of money.

“The scope of what needs done up there, to break all the issues, will take years upon years of saving,” said Chief Hamilton.

The commission wants the demo to happen quickly too. A bid has been given out to Rodney Loftis and Sons in the amount of $10,000.

Commissioner Lane Wheeler said after seeing pictures of the building, he agrees that emergency order should be used to tear down the building.

“That corner is washed out and it just takes a cornerstone to bring down the entire building,” Wheeler said. “We need to get this torn down and cleaned up as soon as possible.

Commissioners did not say when demolition of the Winifrede station would begin.