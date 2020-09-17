Chesapeake man arrested on sexual abuse charge of minor

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been arrested after officers have accused him of sexually abusing a young boy.

Chesapeake Police said Albro Alexander, 64, became friends with a 14-year-old boy and then sexually abused him.

Alexander faces the charges of sexual abuse by a guardian. The police department said they are searching for additional victims.

According to the department, Alexander was convicted on a similar charge in North Carolina in the 1980s.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.