Chesapeake fire department closed after state notices staff, equipment issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has shut down the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department following multiple deficiencies.

In a letter to Chesapeake Fire Chief Steven Johnson, state Fire Marshal Kenneth Tyree Jr. explained why the fire department will be closed, including the lack of fire extinguishers on fire engines, poorly prepared vehicles and members without hazmat certificates and CPR training.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office closed the fire department on Thursday, and the Marmet and East Bank fire departments have been handling phone calls in Chesapeake.

Tyree also noted in his letter a re-evaluation will be considered once the department addresses the noted concerns.