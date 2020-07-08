Chesapeake fire department can resume operations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Almost a month after closing because of deficiencies, the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department can begin operations.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office shut down the fire department in June because of multiple issues, including inadequate equipment and training for members.

The Marmet and East Bank fire departments have been handling phone calls in Chesapeake.

State officials on Tuesday found all issues had been resolved with the exception of an out-of-service tanker truck. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the truck has non-working emergency vehicle lighting.