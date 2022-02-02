Chesapeake fire chief charged with embezzling department

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The chief of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department faces charges after allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the fire department.

Steven “P.J.” Johnson allegedly took $4,500 from the fire department in September 2019. He said at the time he was using the money to pay an American Electric Power bill.

A West Virginia State Police trooper filed a complaint after meeting with the West Virginia Legislature’s Commission on Special Investigations.

Johnson has been charged with embezzlement and grand larceny.