Chef Paul Smith encouraging Kanawha City Pitch employees to reach out for a job after sudden restaurant closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After The Pitch Sports Bar and Grill in Kanawha City announced its sudden closure, owner and chef of the restaurant’s Dunbar location says they were not “included, consulted, or even informed of this decision.”

Chef Paul Smith took to MetroNews ‘Hotline’ Monday afternoon after word broke that the Kanawha City location is closing down for good. He said the Dunbar’s independently-owned and operated restaurant was not affiliated with that location, but he was upset and surprised to find out the news.

“We found out either shortly before or right after everybody else did,” Smith said Monday on ‘Hotline.’

Smith said the Kanawha City owners and management first reached out to Smith and the Dunbar team to collaborate and obtain a licensing agreement after they were inspired by the brand, and he said while that worked out for a short time, eventually there started to be a gap in communication between the two locations.

He said they then operated as two separate entities, sharing only the names and original recipes that were licensed for the Kanawha City location.

“Unfortunately we did not having any say about this, we did not know about this, this is a completely different management group than Dunbar, and we are all very disappointed in this,” he said.

Smith said he and his staff would have gladly taken on the popular Kanawha City restaurant had they known of the unforeseen closure, and he now assures employees at the KC location to come to him for help during the circumstances.

“I will personally make it my mission to make sure every employee gets a job, if they want to reach out to me right now, if they want to shoot me an email, if they want to shoot me a text message, I will make sure that I find them a job,” said Smith.

Smith said he has connections with every restaurant in town, as well as those with state parks, adding that there are plenty of jobs out there for them to transition to.

He said whether it’s the Dunbar Pitch, 1010 Bridge, Ellen’s Ice Cream, Barkadas, the Edgewood Country Club, or any other establishment he is affiliated with, as well, he will be making a point to find them something to fall back on.

He added that the Dunbar Pitch has no intention of going anywhere anytime soon.

“This is a sad day for Charleston, this is a sad day for the Pitch brand, but the Dunbar Pitch, the o.g Pitch, we will continue, we will continue the quality, the craft food, the craft service, the craft beer, supporting our community, and anybody that we can take down there we will.”

Smith said for the KC Pitch employees now looking for help getting another Charleston area restaurant job to reach out to him at [email protected]. He said he will help them find something by the end of the week.