Chef Paul holds live cooking show during FestivALL for the first time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time ever, “Let’s Get Cooking” with Chef Paul Smith is happening during FestivALL.

Chef Paul’s “Let’s Get Cooking” series is a monthly thing, happening every third Thursday of the month at the Capitol Market. It’s an event he said gets bigger and better every year.

“We’ve been doing this event for almost eight years, and each year has gotten better,” Smith said.

For the June Thursday morning in Charleston, Chef Paul introduced three new lines of salsas in a collaboration with Blue Smoke Salsa. Smith’s salsas are cherry chipotle, blueberry jalapeno, and pineapple habanero. He said the Capitol Market is a great place to hold the monthly event.

“It’s a huge feather in our cap,” Smith said, who some have deemed as the “Community Chef” of Charleston.

The community loves Chef Paul and he loves the community. Smith was just recognized with 2nd place honors at the James Beard Awards in Chicago earlier this month. 500 people showed up then for a watch party of the award show at Capital. Now, people continue to show up for his cooking demonstrations.

“The people of West Virginia are what makes it so great.” Chef Paul said. “This is the best place to live.”

Dozens of people were on hand under the outdoor market pavilion Thursday. Joining Chef Paul were representatives of FestivALL, the Capitol Market, and AARP, the sponsor of the cooking series.

Executive Director of FestivALL Mackenzie Spencer said Chef Paul continues to be a beacon in the capital city.

“Chef Paul is such a light in our community,” Spencer said. “This is one of the monthly things that he does, educating the public with these cooking demonstrations.”

Spencer added that the partnership between Smith, the market, and AARP continues to be a strong one.

“The Capitol Market has worked with AARP quite a bit,” she said. “It’s such a really good relationship.”

State Director of AARP West Virginia Gaylene Miller was also on hand for the event. She said the organization is proud to be a part of the Charleston community and interact with who she calls “Celebrity Chef” Paul Smith, for his “Let’s Get Cooking” series.

FestivALL runs until Sunday, June 18.