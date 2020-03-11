Cheatham discusses Charleston, Kanawha County PEIA proposals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If Charleston City Council and the Kanawha County Commission agree to place local employees on insurance plans from the Public Employees Insurance Agency, they will not be the first municipal bodies to do so.

Between 600 and 700 non-state agencies in West Virginia have local plans through PEIA, according to PEIA director Ted Cheatham.

The Charleston City Council is scheduled to vote on a budget next week which includes the switch. City officials have argued the change is necessary amid growing health care costs, noting a $2.5 million increase next year. Around 1,200 current and retired employees would be placed on PEIA if the budget is approved.

As for the Kanawha County Commission, insurance costs are expected to increase $700,000 annually if nothing is changed.

Cheatham said local plans and statewide plans have their differences.

“We design those, and they choose which plans they want to subsidize and set up a premium structure for that environment,” he said.

Cheatham told WCHS-AM both bodies have reached out to PEIA about questions regarding the transition, including what plans are offered.

“Each is unique in their own circumstances,” he said.

The Charleston City Council’s next meeting is Monday, and the Kanawha County Commission will next meet March 19.