Charleston’s Quick Response Team seeing benefits of new funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three months after the City of Charleston was awarded a total of $800,000 through two grants to continue outreach work conducted by the City’s Quick Response Team, officials are seeing great results.

Corey Dean, a Charleston paramedic, firefighter and member of the Quick Response Team (QRT) told 580-WCHS that a full-time coordinator has been hired, the team has expanded multiple programs and ways to reach the community, and they are looking at more ways for follow up care to patients.

The QRT, which began in Charleston in June 2018, consists of a city police officer, paramedic, firefighter and a trained recovery coach. They go out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to citizens in need following an overdose.

“If there is an overdose that occurs, we follow up within 72 hours,” Dean explained. “We will actually go to their homes, track them down if we need to, and offer them immediate treatment and a coordinated care plan.”

The city was awarded a $600,000 three-year grant through the Federal Department of Justice in October. An additional one-year grant of $200,000 was awarded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Dean said grants are a big investment into the betterment of the community and he is already seeing it.

“I would say we get close to one person a week into treatment since the day that we started,” Dean said. “When one person gets better, gets treatment and gets well, one person can make their whole family better.”

Among the expanded partnerships with local treatment centers that were thought to come about with the grant announcements is one with the Drug Intervention Institute at the University of Charleston.

Dean said that’s only going to expand because of the grants and support from Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s office.

“They are the ones that got the funding for this, the mayor’s office and the support,” he said. “We have partners now from the expansion like the DII. We are also working on addressing some of the homeless population that we can’t reach.”