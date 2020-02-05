Charleston’s new police chief ready to work on community relations, recruiting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Community relations is the top priority for new Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt.

He spoke about his goals, concerns and support after being sworn-in to the position Wednesday in front of a packed Charleston City Council Chamber.

“The show of support is overwhelming,” Hunt said to the media on the ceremony.

“It lets me know that all the people I have relied on through all these years have my back as well. Seeing chiefs from all across the Kanawha Valley, seeing the sheriff and state police, I know I have a support group to make this happen.”

Hunt’s ceremony comes as Chief Opie Smith, Jr. announced his retirement Wednesday morning after 21 years with the department, one as chief, due to “personal reasons.” Smith became police chief days before Amy Goodwin became mayor last January.

Goodwin told the crowd that Hunt was an easy choice.

“We all know it in this room, I know his wife Jessica knows this, I know your daughters know, your boys know this, and I know that your parents know this…Tyke Hunt is a star,” she said.

Hunt, 39, has been with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) for the past 15 years. He grew up on the West Side of the city, where there has been a string of gun violence over the past few years.

He said he hopes to use the connections he already has to help with community relations on the West Side and all over the city.

“When you go on a call and you recognize people and they are on a first-name basis, you already overcome a lot right there. It eases tensions,” Hunt said,

“I want to use my connection with the West Side and just go from there. Have everybody have a higher level of understanding and appreciation of each other.”

CPD came under fire in late 2019 after allowing two officers to return to work from administrative leave after a use of force investigation. The case was then moved to the FBI for an independent investigation.

“I do have concerns about issues,” Hunt said. “And anybody would who would be going into this job. I am excited about the future of the Charleston Police Department with what we are going to do here.”

Hunt has been part of several divisions across the department. After starting in patrol, he transferred to the Housing Division in 2007 working with housing authorities and conducting investigations.

He then worked for five years in the Criminal Investigation Division as a detective, later becoming the Assistant Chief Detective for an additional five years. Most recently, Hunt has worked as the METRO Drug Unit Commander overseeing a multi-agency task force specifically assembled to combat drug crimes, per release.

Hunt said he’s in this chief position for the long haul and has laid out plenty of goals including addressing training, recruiting and community policing techniques.

“Open up communications with the community,” he said first and foremost. “I want to take what we have and make it stronger. I want to build those relationships, open the lines of communications to where they feel everyone in the police department is, not just me, is someone they can approach with problems and get resolutions.

“Also recruiting. It’s down all across the nation and I want to look into our community to get new people. We are going to look inside Charleston and outside Charleston.”

After swearing-in, Hunt then named Scott Dempsey as deputy chief.

“He offers a lot of dynamic and knowledge that I don’t have, areas of the department I haven’t worked,” he said. “I have worked in a lot of areas, taking 911 calls, tech bureau, drug unit, and a lot of other opportunities with police.

“But he has other areas that I have never ventured into. I am going to draw upon his strengths and knowledge.”