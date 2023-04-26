Charleston’s GoMart Ballpark to host two-day Down & Dirty Music Festival this October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A two-day country music festival is coming to GoMart Ballpark in Charleston this fall.

The inaugural Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival will be held Oct. 14-15.

An announcement was made Wednesday by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO Andy Shea, Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Tim Brady and Airstream Ventures CEO Alan Verlander.

There will be live music performances from Nashville singers and bands including West Virginia’s own Kate Boytek who grew up in Logan County.

“I bring a really high energy show. I really love to connect with my audience. We’re pretty non-stop on the stage,” she said. “I’m really excited. I’m blessed to be from this area.”

Other acts announced Wednesday include CMA Award nominees Love and Theft and 2023 Artist to Watch Dalton Dover. The full lineup will be announced over the next few weeks.

“We’re going to build the excitement to create the wonder of who is coming and playing in this,” Verlander said. “A lot of festivals will release everybody at one time. Talking to some agents in Nashville, they said let’s do it differently.”

Brady said the festival wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the new turf field at GoMart Ballpark.

“We would not be here making this announcement and doing these types of things if Mayor Goodwin and Charleston City Council had not had the foresight to invest in artificial turf, not just here at GoMart Ballpark, but on all of our youth fields around the city,” Brady said.

Ticket prices start at $20. Shea said they wanted to make it affordable so more people could attend.

“It was very important for all of us from the get-go that this is an accessible and affordable option for everyone,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased online at downanddirtymusicfestival.com beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

The Down & Dirty Music Festival will coincide with FestivFALL, a 10-day event which offers music, art, theatre and dance activities each October across Charleston.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango’s law office, Salango Law, is the event’s title sponsor.