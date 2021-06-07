Charleston’s CARE leaders give update on efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) team in Charleston, the work of the past year has been focused on establishing, rebuilding and maintaining relationships with people they serve and other people serving as well.

Emily Hanna, Director of CARE, and Taryn Wherry, the Quick Response Team Coordinator updated citizens on the past year of existence and what can be done if people need help addressing substance use. The pair, along with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin appeared on 580-WCHS’ 580-LIVE on Monday.

Hanna said there are many reasons to call their office for help including experiencing substance use disorder, about an individual outside a home who doesn’t seem to be causing harm but perhaps is struggling, if someone is stranded in the area, or if someone lost employment.

Taryn Wherry, the Quick Response Team Coordinator under the CARE office said it’s always boots on the ground for her team and often people start the day at local shelters and go door-to-door. She said if someone is expressing a need, there is a reason why and her team wants to get to the bottom of it.

“Our goal is to help people,” Wherry said. “Let them know there are a team of people in the city who care. We are here when they need to take steps in the right direction. We are going to guide them through, get them there and walk with them when they are done.”

The team also includes Kevin Johnson, the Homeless Outreach Coordinator, and Alecia Allen, the Mental Health Coordinator. Wherry said she works with Johnson to offer services to citizens struggling after the meeting.

Allen is responsible for coordinating the work of a mental health response team made up of the city of Charleston staff, mental health experts, homeless shelters, and social service providers.

Since being established in 2020, CARE works with other programs and groups in Kanawha County such as the Kanawha Valley Collective, United Way, Covenant House, Sojourner, Manna Meals, and Health Right.

“None of us operate in a vacuum or alone. We do our best work when we engage with all of our community partners,” Hanna said.