Charleston wraps up “Here to Serve” meetings for 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston put on their final “Here to Serve” meeting of the year Wednesday night at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center.

City Council members and department officials were able to speak with residents and answer their questions or address their ideas for the last time this year.

Ward 9 Council Member Mary Beth Hoover said the meetings were successful in her mind.

“This has given a face to the name and you could really get a one-stop shop to get your issue addressed,” Hoover said.

With the month of November here and colder temperatures arriving with it, Hoover said nothing in her area has been too much of an issue but trash pickup and leaves falling become more important this time of year.

“We’re just always trying to make sure everything looks great and now we’re into November so we’re getting into leaf pickup season and that’s always a big deal,” she said.

Hoover has been a council member for about 10 years. She said Charleston has only been getting better in her near decade of being on City Council. More specifically, the art on display throughout the city has brought its benefits.

“It’s been so exciting watching the city come alive with all of the different changes,” Hoover said. “Just to see all of the art has also been very exciting and it’s starting to bring people here as well.”

One of the art projects still going on this week and has the possibility of being finished as early as Thursday is the painting of the steps at the Charleston Coliseum. Director of Office of Public Art Jeff Pierson said they’re starting to wind down on their art projects for 2023, but they have big plans for 2024.

Another ongoing art project involves women with Recovery Point and the creation of a mural. Pierson said they use a polytab method that will be glued onto the wall and create the mural.

“We wanted them to have hope in recovery and allow the women to have that hope when they come in and see it,” he said. “The title of the mural is ‘recover together.'”

Pierson said it’s been fun listening in on public art ideas from people who attend the meetings.

“A lot of times we take those ideas. We’ve had people talk about what public art brings to our city,” said Pierson, who has been in his role since 2017.

Over the past seven years, Pierson has seen the public art scene in Charleston blow up and bring a vibrant feel to the city. He too saw the “Here to Serve” meetings as a success in Charleston.

“Our department heads and our staff are so dedicated to the city,” said Pierson. “These people work hard.”

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 6.