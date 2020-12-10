Charleston woman taken into custody in connection with 2019 murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman has been taken into custody during a homicide investigation.

The Charleston Police Department announced that Samantha Ilise Slater, also known as Samantha O’Brien, 33, was arrested Thursday afternoon at 4:05 in 800 block of Stover Road in Dunbar. She was taken into custody by the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Kanawha County Sheriff Department, and the U.S. Marshal Task force.

Slater was wanted in the June 17, 2019 murder of Adam Swim, 41. He was found deceased, inside his residence in the 100 block of Ash Street, with a gunshot wound to the head.

On July 28 of this year, a circuit court capias for murder, 1st Degree Robbery, Burglary, and First-Degree Sexual Assault was issued for Slater.