Charleston woman sentenced to year in prison for check scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman on Thursday received a one-year prison sentence related to presenting stolen checks to multiple Kanawha County banks in hopes of receiving cash.

Samantha Miller, 36, previously admitted to going to several banks in early 2018, successfully cashing an $800 check in January 2018. She received $1,965.51 through her scheme.

Authorities caught Miller in February 2018 after learning she took multiple checks from the mail.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Miller knew she possessed stolen mail and was preparing to alter the checks to cash them.

After completing her prison sentence for bank fraud and possessing stolen mail, she will be on supervised release for five years. She will also have to pay restitution back to the banks.