Charleston woman granted continuance in murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death will wait a little longer for trial.

Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the stabbing death of Abigail Marcinkowsky, 20, of Charleston. The incident happened January 5, 2023, at a residence in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue in Charleston.

Wymer was allegedly in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father.

In Kanawha County Court Monday, Wymer’s defense team requested for a continuance in order for her to undergo a mental evaluation before the trial.

Wymer was indicted April 6. She pleaded not guilty on April 17.