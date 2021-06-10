Charleston woman following apartment complex stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman has been charged following a stabbing incident Wednesday at the Vista View Apartments.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 21-year-old Anna Sharp approached Sharon Estep, 25, of Charleston in a second-floor hallway. The two engaged in a verbal altercation, and Sharp allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Estep multiple times.

Officers found Sharp walking in the 200 block of Slack Street. She has been charged with malicious wounding.

Estep was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.