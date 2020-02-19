Charleston woman enters plea agreement after leaving baby in car last summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman entered a “high-low” plea on Tuesday after leaving her 3-month-old child in a hot car last July.

Monica Keaton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child neglect causing significant risk of injury or death as well as a misdemeanor charge of child neglect causing injury.

The felony charge is associated with up to five years in prison.

Keaton will be on supervised probation for two years. If she meets all related requirements, the felony charge will be dropped. If she does not, she will be sentenced for the felony and have to register for the child abuse registry.

Keaton left the infant in a hot car while shopping at the Walmart at the Southridge shopping center. A woman passing the car noticed the child and called the police.

According to authorities, Keaton had been in the store for more than 40 minutes while her son was left behind.