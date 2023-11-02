Charleston woman enters guilty plea for 2022 murder with Detroit man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman connected to a 2022 Kanawha County murder case has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

Cortini Ann Stovall, 28, of Charleston, pleaded guilty Thursday. As part of her guilty plea, Stovall will offer testimony during the trial of Tyran Boisa Gray, 25, of Detroit, Michigan.

The two are accused of the shooting death of Norman Sweeney 49, on September 9, 2022. He was found dead in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston.

Stovall told the judge on Thursday she picked up Tyran Gray at his home on that day and took him to Wyoming Street where Sweeney resided. Stovall said Gray got out of the car and then heard a gunshot shortly after. Stovall then told the judge she took Gray to another home and was paid $600 to take Gray to Detroit.

Gray has been indicted on first-degree murder, use or presentment of a firearm during a felony, wanton endangerment, and prohibited use of a firearm.

Stovall’s trial is scheduled for January 9, 2024.